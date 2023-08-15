iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Position Boosted by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 0.4% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IVLU traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 111,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

