iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.17. The stock had a trading volume of 145,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,146. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

