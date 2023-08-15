iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 204.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.33. 257,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

