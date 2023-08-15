iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

