iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,232,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter.

SMLF traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 6,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $781.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

