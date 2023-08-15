Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.92-$4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-4.99 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.31. 591,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 432,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

