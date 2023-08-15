Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,652 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Linde by 183.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,154. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.46 and its 200-day moving average is $359.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $184.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.