Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.55. The stock had a trading volume of 834,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,047. The company has a market capitalization of $372.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.19 and its 200 day moving average is $374.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

