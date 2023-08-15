Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.30. The stock had a trading volume of 338,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $710.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.35. The firm has a market cap of $258.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

