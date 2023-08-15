Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOW traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.43. 1,023,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,226. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.