Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $16.88 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,876,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,989,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,290,752. The company has a market capitalization of $778.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

