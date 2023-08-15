Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.06. 1,685,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.83 and its 200 day moving average is $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

