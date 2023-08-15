Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

