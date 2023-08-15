Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,466. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

