Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.86. 1,132,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

