Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. 581,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,082. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

Free Report

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

