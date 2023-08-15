Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of CAT traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

