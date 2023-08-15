James Grant Conroy Sells 113,636 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BOOT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.23. 925,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,113. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after acquiring an additional 459,844 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,134.1% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after acquiring an additional 445,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $33,934,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $29,696,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

