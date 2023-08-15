Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 591.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWLLF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on JWLLF
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.