Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 591.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWLLF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JWLLF

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.