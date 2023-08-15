John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.