John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $158,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

