Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 15,000 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $66,290.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $65,415.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $64,225.00.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
Shares of ESMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 548,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,008. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 108.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
