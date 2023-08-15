Julie Holzrichter Sells 6,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CME stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,956. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.15 and its 200-day moving average is $186.22.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

