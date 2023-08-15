Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 10,161 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $34,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,848. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

