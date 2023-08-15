Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $29,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after buying an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.53. 98,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average is $239.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

