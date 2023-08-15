Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 54,254 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,126 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,254 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $36,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.02.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

