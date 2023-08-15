Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,799 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,856,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.12. 41,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,703. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.57.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

