Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.41 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,712 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $31,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.76. 22,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,750. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.