Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.27. The stock had a trading volume of 140,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.80 and its 200 day moving average is $486.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $472.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

