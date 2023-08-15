Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 253.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,762 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Centene worth $41,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Centene by 78.0% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 16.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. 294,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,632. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $97.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.