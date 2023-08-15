Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 120.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,577 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $32,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.54. 5,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

