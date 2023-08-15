Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 21,735 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,735 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,104. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $533.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.