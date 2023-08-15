Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $68,003,000. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.09. The company had a trading volume of 496,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,084. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.