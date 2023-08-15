K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

About K-Bro Linen

Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF remained flat at $25.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

