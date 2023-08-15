K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.39

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.39 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 210360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

K92 Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.91.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.30 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.2931034 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

