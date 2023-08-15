Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in July

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,600 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 412,300 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kadant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $229.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.73.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KAI

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.