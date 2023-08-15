Karen Singer Purchases 2,108 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,392.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,155.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Karen Singer acquired 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Karen Singer acquired 150,000 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $721,500.00.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. SeaChange International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Further Reading

