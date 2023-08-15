Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Karora Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. 36,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,969. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.
About Karora Resources
