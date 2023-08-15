Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $571.63 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Kava has a market cap of $571.63 million and $12.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 695,927,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,825,661 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

