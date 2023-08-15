Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 5,954 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,739,321 shares in the company, valued at $183,250,800.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,135.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739,321 shares in the company, valued at $183,250,800.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 212,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,112 and have sold 129,000 shares valued at $2,001,960. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Donegal Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

