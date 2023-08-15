Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HAS opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.