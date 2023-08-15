Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi grew its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

