Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

