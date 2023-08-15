Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,917 shares of company stock worth $1,489,240. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

