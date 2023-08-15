Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

NYSE VSCO opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

