Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NetScout Systems worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

