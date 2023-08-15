Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,094 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Down 1.1 %

ITT stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

