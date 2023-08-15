Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Ashland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

