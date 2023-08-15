Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.29 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.45.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

