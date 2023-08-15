Keller Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 13.90 (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keller Group Stock Performance

KLR opened at GBX 824 ($10.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 589 ($7.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 887 ($11.25). The company has a market cap of £599.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 761.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 733.87.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

