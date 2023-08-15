Keller Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 13.90 (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Keller Group Stock Performance
KLR opened at GBX 824 ($10.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 589 ($7.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 887 ($11.25). The company has a market cap of £599.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 761.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 733.87.
Keller Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.