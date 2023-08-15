Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,000. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.90. 1,202,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,915. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.